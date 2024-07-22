Vehicle pursuit leads to 3 charged, 2 separate DUI arrests in Chesapeake: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On July 21, Virginia State Police arrested two separate drivers for DUI charges after a prolonged pursuit turned into a collision.

VSP attempted to pull over a 2019 Nissan Altima on I-64, when the driver refused to stop. The driver of the Altima then exited onto Military Highway where they later collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox.

Watch: Why does Virginia Beach have the highest DUI conviction rate in the state?

Why does Virginia Beach have the highest DUI conviction rate in the state?

The accident occurred at Victory Boulevard and Greenwood Drive and the driver of the Equinox was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Phillip Gassaway, II, 47, was the driver of the Altima and charged with:



failure to maintain control

failure to carry identification

reckless driving

eluding law enforcement

driving on a suspended license

and aggresive driving.

Watch: Isle of Wight deputy fired after allegedly drinking and driving on-duty

Isle of Wight deputy fired after allegedly drinking and driving on-duty

Gassaway was also wanted for a 2019 parole violation and taken into custody.

While investigating the crash, troopers were struck by two separate vehicles. Both drivers were charged with a DUI after investigation.

A 2012 Dodge Ram first came through the scene, where troopers say he was uncooperative.

Watch: Portsmouth Police officer charged with DUI, assault on law enforcement

Portsmouth Police officer charged with DUI, assault on law enforcement

The driver of the Dodge, Christian Edmonds, 35, was taken into custody and and being walked to the police vehicle when a BMW drove through the scene, nearly striking Edmonds and the trooper, VPS says.

Troopers then stopped Keshayla M. Griffin, 29, at the scene and she was charged with a DUI after further investigation.