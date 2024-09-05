Watch Now
Virginia State Police assist search for critically missing man in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert for Jacob Donald Skeates, 20, on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

Chesapeake Police say that Skeates has autism and is unable to take care of himself.

He was last seen Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. wearing khaki pants, a burgundy shirt, a white long-sleeved shirt undershirt, and black high-top Nike shoes, according to the CPD.

He is listed at 6 feet, 140 pounds and presumed to be on foot. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the VSP.

