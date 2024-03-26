Want to be part of a miracle? Chesapeake's Joy Ministries raises money for new facility to help families

CHESAPEAKE, Va — The Chesapeake non-profit, Joy Ministries is hoping a new facility will help them find a solution to crime, but it comes with a price tag.

Currently, the team is $350,000 away from opening its doors.

This new building is the continuation of a goal to make sure kids stay on the right path by helping them reach their full potential.

Positively Hampton Roads Norfolk Everyday Hero fought to create safe space for teens with a purpose Beverly Kidd

Larkeysha Williams says the educational programs this non-profit provides not only help her but most importantly her son.

"My son is special needs and he couldn’t read or write," explained Williams. "Then through the summer camp program, he started reading even the doctors didn’t believe it at first."

Danette Crawford of Joy Ministries says accomplishments like that are why she's pushing and praying for a new facility.

"Our programs have expanded and in the previous facility, we did not have the space," said Crawford. "Now god has opened the door for us to have this miracle facility where we can work with and educate and mentor even more people."

Problem Solvers How easy is getting a refund after a product is recalled? Erin Miller

Crawford believes the right support for a family in need can set them up for success.

"If you teach a child to read it is a ticket out of poverty," said Crawford.

Joy Ministries targets housing communities in low-income and high-crime areas across Hampton Roads. Some of the help they provide is for single moms who need help supporting their families.

"We do everything from teaching them how to get a job to helping them with cars to housing and various education programs for themselves as well," explained Crawford.

Positively Hampton Roads Newly redesigned license plate supports the arts across Virginia April Loveland

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West says the non-profit is doing something special.

"When we're looking at families that have been abused or children that have been abused or neglected, that's the kind of alienation that leads to crime," said West. "So if you can stop the cause, then you can stop the crime and I think that's what this program is all about,"

If you'd like to help Joy Ministries raise money for the new center you call 757-420-2625 or click the link, here.