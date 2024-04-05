Woman sentenced to 32 years for leaving 'Baby Daniel' to die in Chesapeake park 20+ years ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who pleaded guilty to abandoning her infant son in a Chesapeake park 20 years ago, leading to his death from hypothermia, was sentenced to 32 years in prison Friday morning.

Her sentencing comes roughly five months after she pleaded guilty to felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect in connection to the baby's death.

The death of "Baby Daniel" went unsolved for years before officials connected Chrisman to the incident.

It wasn't until about 20 years later in January of 2020 when Chrisman was arrested. Police say the arrest was made after ongoing criminal investigation and forensic testing.

The newborn baby was found in January of 2003 at Western Branch Park, police say. He was found in the woods by an 11-year-old boy, according to police.

Police said when the baby was located, he was wrapped in two blankets and wearing an oversized diaper. His umbilical cord was still attached, leading investigators to believe he had recently been born.

Following the discovery of the boy, investigators and the community named the baby "Daniel."

