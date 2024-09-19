Gloucester Co. Sheriff's Office locates man who allegedly fired shots near George Wash Memorial Hwy

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — All lanes are reopened on George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17, after it was shut down Thursday afternoon due to a man allegedly firing shots near the highway, according to Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 p.m., the sheriff's office shared that the man and the firearm were located.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man was in possession of the firearm near Hunters Heaven area. They said he fired the firearm several times.

Around 3:20 p.m. — before law enforcement located the man — the sheriff's office shared that traffic north and southbound on GWMH were shut down while they worked to make the area safe and handle the incident.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for their patience during the traffic shutdown.

"Public safety is of the utmost importance and closing GWMH in this area was absolutely necessary in order to resolve this incident in the safest way possible," said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office didn't share why the man was firing shots or if he's facing charges in connection to the incident. This article will be updated as we learn more.