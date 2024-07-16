City of Hampton imposes new speeding fines on Shell Road and Greenbriar Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. — Starting this week, there are additional speeding fines in place in the residential area of Shell Road and Greenbriar Avenue. City officials say it's in an effort to get drivers to slow down and pay attention.

“They act like they’re on a racetrack, and they aren’t,” said resident Charlene Chavious-Thompson.

Chavious-Thompson lives nearby. She is one of the residents who voiced concerns about excessive speeding and reckless driving.

“You got four-way stop signs now, they’re put there for a reason not for decoration,” said Chavious-Thompson.

City spokesperson Mike Holtzclaw says public works conducted a traffic study this spring which confirmed residents' concerns. Since then, they've installed numerous stop signs and had police patrol the area.

In 32 hours, officers issued more than 90 summons for traffic violations. In response, city council voted last week to impose an additional $200 fine for speeding, on top of the actual ticket.

“When you put in a four-way stop and it doesn’t deter people, you have to look for another measure,” said Holtzclaw.

This isn't the first time the city has imposed fines. Holtzclaw says this is the 12th road they've taken action on.

“It has been successful, when you hit people in their pocketbooks that’s when they will absolutely pay attention,” said Holtzclaw.

Chavious-Thompson tells News 3 that at this point - anything will help.

“I can sit right there in my living room and I can see the cars going straight through the stop signs as if they’re not even there,” said Chavious-Thompson.

The signs alerting drivers to the $200 fine will go up this week. Once posted, there's no warning period.