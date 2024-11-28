Domestic violence survivors serve Hampton community on Thanksgiving

HAMPTON, Va. — Thanksgiving started with not just giving thanks, but also giving material necessities to the less fortunate in Hampton.

PLANU Inc., a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated people and domestic violence survivors, teamed up with Refuge Nation Church and other volunteers to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal to those living on the streets and others struggling financially.

“We went a step further this year, and we added clothes and things like that,” described Bishop Joe Baker of Refuge Nation Church. “It’s a beauty when everybody comes together to do something good for people.”

The rain likely kept some people away from the event held on Lincoln Street, so volunteers plated up food and drove it to nearby shelters.

This is the second year for the event, and when they’re not packing up plates or blessing bags, they’re offering services to help citizens be independent. This includes workforce readiness skills training, job placement, mental health resources, and even housing.

Some of those running PLANU Inc., like Tawana Randolph, are survivors of domestic violence and know firsthand how important those services can be for individuals.

“As a retired deputy sheriff, I worked in the system and was able to work directly with inmates and saw the struggles that they had, not having the resources, so it caused them to come back,” shared Randolph. “Also, as a survivor of domestic violence, this is near and dear to my heart because we get to help those men, women, and children who are survivors of domestic violence feel supported and provide them resources as well.”

Randolph believes that instances of domestic violence increase during the holidays and wants everyone to know that help is available.

For more on their nonprofit organization, click here. You can also call 757-561-0315.

More resources are listed below: