Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore faces summertime food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va — For some people, summertime is a time of year to eat healthy and be active, but that's not always possible for everyone.

Summer Food Service Programs begin

Stephanie Moore is a retired instructional assistant for Hampton City Schools who we met at the Jordan Newby Library in Norfolk

The library serves as a food hub for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Moore, like many others, has fallen on hard times.

"This time of the month is hard because your food stamps run out, and your money runs out until the first of the month when you get some more money," explained Moore.

In her house, she has more than one mouth to feed. Her daughter was recently diagnosed with lupus. She and her young granddaughter are living with her.

Now that school is out, her granddaughter can't rely on school programs for meals.

"We're trying to find somewhere for her to go for the summer because I know she's tired of being in the house and her mom being so sick and everything," said Moore.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services,food insecurity means that households aren't able to comfortably access enough food for a healthy lifestyle.

Christopher Tan with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore says they saw a record-high number of people living with food insecurity in Hampton Roads.

"The map the meal study that Feeding America does found that on the south side, food insecurity has increased 34%," said Tan. "It's now close to 50,000 kids in our community are food insecure regularly."

Last year, the Foodback said that they determined one in 13 people to be food insecure. This year, their numbers show one in 10 people are, and there are a few reasons why according to Tan.

"Because inflation is hitting the market pretty staggering," said Tan. "For us, it's working families, not for every meal, but they need us to supplement their meals. It's also Covid available assistance from the government is now all but gone."

The foodbank says it also doesn't help that school is out and kids aren't being fed twice a day, which means parents are picking up that cost.

"A loaf of bread almost cost $4 and a dozen eggs cost $3," said Moore.

On Tuesday we went shopping with her at the food hub where the food is free. When Moore does access, she says she is more than happy to share.

"When I get it sometimes, I give it away because people have a need you know," she said. "Really and so it's a blessing, it truly a blessing,"

