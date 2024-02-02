Hampton mother whose son was gunned down before her eyes starts nonprofit in his honor

HAMPTON, Va. — It's been five months since a Hampton mother saw her son get gunned down before her own eyes.

Since losing her son, Dr. Sherri Watson has turned to Philippi Missionary Church for comfort. She says it's practically her second home.

"Church has helped me heal. [It] helps me with my healing process," said Dr. Watson.

Her pastor has been helping her cope with the tragic loss.

"The most horrific pain is [when] a child - your child - is in need and you can't do anything about it. You can't do anything to help him, you can't even bring him back to life," she said.

Dr. Watson lost her 26-year-old son De'Quan Studwell all because of an argument that happened in August of 2023. Police say Studwell and a man were arguing before the suspect allegedly shot him.

A memorial for Studwell remains on Woodland Road - the same spot where he laid helpless as he was shot right in front of his mother. Her neighbors continue to add flowers so he won't be forgotten.

"That's the last image that I have of my son, laying down in front of me on the ground," said Dr. Watson. "And death does not care who it calls."

She says she was in a deep state of depression when her son came to her in a dream one night and told her to live. Two months later, she knew this was her sign to start a nonprofit called "P.U.S.H. for Dada," named after her son's nickname.

"One day, I was just moaning about, you know, the loss of my son. Then, I came to reality that I'm not the only one. There are other women and men out here that mourning the loss of their loved one as well," said Dr. Watson.

She says the nonprofit, which is also a grief support group, offers a chance for others to share an experience that only few can fully understand.

"We have a group of people together [who] can relate to each other in one way or another. It makes a big difference," said Dr. Watson.

The grief support group offers daily meetings, a 24-hour hotline, and even some vacations for a change of scenery.

Dr. Watson says the P.U.S.H. for Dada aims to share an important message: to put the guns down.

"It's so many kids that are being killed," she said.

She says by creating the nonprofit, she's turning her pain into purpose by helping others who've also suffered tragic losses. She has faith that the nonprofit will help others in mourning find peace, while also promoting gun violence solutions.

"I absolutely believe P.U.S.H. for Dada will be successful because I have the hands of God pushing me," said Dr. Watson.

While Dr. Watson is pushing for something greater, she also says she will never get past the pain of losing her son, although she is still learning how to cope with her loss. It's an experience she taps into as she helps others.

For more information about P.U.S.H. for Dada, click here.