Hampton mother without answers more than a year after pregnant daughter was shot and killed

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton mother is in search of answers.

Alissa Hendry's daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was shot and killed more than a year ago in Hampton. To this day, police have not made any arrests.

"To shoot a pregnant woman, that's tough," said Hendry as she reflected on her daughter's murder.

Crime Hampton mother searches for answers after pregnant daughter was shot and killed Kelsey Jones

Losing a child is a pain Hendry wants no other parent to feel.

"Destiny was a joyous bright light and vibrant individual. She loved family and was full of energy, and had a love of adventure," said Hendry.

On Jan. 31, 2023, Destiny Layton's bright light was dimmed. Police were called to an apartment complex on Salisbury Way in Hampton for a triple shooting. Sadly, Layton was one of the victims. She was eight months pregnant when she and her baby girl died at the hospital.

"Destiny loved her children. We loved this little baby, we would've all embraced this child," said Hendry.

Destiny left behind four other young children. Hendry said she wants to make sure her grandchildren remember their mom as someone who always cared for others.

"She had a big heart. I don't care what she was going through, she was going to make sure you were okay," said Hendry.

News 3's Kelsey Jones kept in contact with Hendry after she sat down with her last year, not long after Destiny died. Now, over a year later, the search continues for her daughter's killer.

"My question is, what are they doing to make changes?" Hendry asked.

Kelsey took her questions to the Hampton Police Department, where she sat down with Chief Jimmie Wideman to see where the case stands.

"We're working aggressively and successfully towards identifying and placing the appropriate charges responsible for that," said Chief Wideman.

Chief Wideman did not share any leads in the case or suspect information. However, he did say one of the biggest challenges they've had while working the case is encountering people who know something but aren't speaking up.

"I think it's absurd to have a don't snitch, don't communicate with police culture. At some point, if you continue in that endeavor of not cooperating with police, and unfortunately if you become a victim, that lessens the opportunity for us to collect information and identify people that have caused you to be victimized," said Chief Wideman.

He also added it takes an all-hands approach from the top down to restore safety in the city.

"One death is too many. In this instance where were talking about three [deaths] of course, that's tragic. This is why we deplete all resources and efforts to make sure we bring the family justice and closure," said Chief Wideman.

Destiny's life was short-lived, leaving her mother to share a crucial message.

"Whoever you are, please turn yourself in. Please don't hurt anybody else, and then stand up. If you did this, stand up, be accountable," said Hendry.

While the wait continues, Hendry says her trust in police keeps her hopeful.

Hampton detectives urge anyone with information about this case to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.