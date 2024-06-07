Hampton Police pins first ever Black female lieutenant

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division concluded their Wednesday pinning ceremony by marking the promotion of the first Black female lieutenant in the department's history.

Lieutenant Ashley Jenrette started with HPD as a civilian information clerk in 2006 before transition to officer in 2008.

“The first Black female lieutenant was something that one day was bound to happen,” Lt. Jenrette said. “The fact that it’s me is something that makes me proud, but more than that, it’s a huge step for the division as far as diversity."

After becoming an officer, she swiftly climbed the ranks, becoming a senior police officer in 2014, corporal in 2016, and sergeant in 2019.

“I earned the position of lieutenant, not having anything to do with my race or my gender,” Jenrette mentioned. “It’s the work that I put in over the years. But I didn’t get here alone. There are a lot of women who came before me who helped pave the way and helped guide me."

A native of Hampton, Lt. Jenerette grew up in an area with a lot of crime, which inspired her to be an officer that develops strong and positive bonds between residents and the HPD.

Jenrette and her husband, Asa, were founding members of the Virginia Eagles Athletic Association since 2016. The program services hundreds of community members by reaching youth through various sports.

“When I look back, I realize that so much of what I do has been about serving others,” Jenrette said. “We see sports as an opportunity to get into individuals’ lives at a young age and hopefully make them productive adults by teaching life skills through sports.”