Sand art display to raise awareness of human trafficking Saturday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Human trafficking is often called an invisible issue but it happens everywhere —including in Hampton Roads.

On Saturday, the Hampton Main Library and the Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center are hosting an event to bring awareness to the issue.

Watch: Samaritan House educates students on domestic violence, human trafficking

Samaritan House educates Virginia Beach, Newport News students on domestic violence, human trafficking

“It affects people worldwide, something like 50 million are in conditions of forced labor, it affects every industry,” said Hampton librarian Rita Scrivener.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, trafficking is typically related to labor or sex. For labor trafficking, signs could include living and working in isolated, dangerous conditions, and the person does not have control of their identifying documents.

For sex trafficking, signs could include being pressured to engage in commercial sex, and having a pimp or manager monitoring the person's whereabouts, spending, and communications.

Watch: Virginia State Police human trafficking tip line

Virginia State Police reminds citizens of their human trafficking tip line

“It’s us, it’s our neighbors, it’s people we might see anywhere, and the more awareness we have that collectively we might be able to help,” said Scrivener.

The Red Sand Project is a form of public art, where people pour red sand into sidewalk cracks to signify the community stepping up to make sure human trafficking victims don't do unnoticed.

The library and visual arts center are hosting a red sand event on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a really tiny envelope, so no one person might be able to do very much, but together we can do a lot, so I think the big takeaway for me is what can be accomplished when we all do something together,” said Scrivener.

The event is happening at the Hampton Main Library from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on July 6.