I-64 east lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash: VDOT

Posted at 12:15 PM, May 14, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said that I-64 eastbound lanes in the City of Hampton were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., VDOT issued a statement that motorists at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel East should expect delays after a crash.

VDOT said traffic was backed up for around 3 miles.

The backup was situated at mile marker 277.6 in the City of Norfolk near Tidewater Drive, according to an update from VDOT.

VDOT said the west left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were all closed.

