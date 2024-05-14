I-64 east lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash: VDOT

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said that I-64 eastbound lanes in the City of Hampton were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., VDOT issued a statement that motorists at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel East should expect delays after a crash.

VDOT said traffic was backed up for around 3 miles.

Military Soldier from Williamsburg dies in training accident at Louisiana Army facility Scripps News Colorado Springs; WTKR Web Staff

The backup was situated at mile marker 277.6 in the City of Norfolk near Tidewater Drive, according to an update from VDOT.

VDOT said the west left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were all closed.