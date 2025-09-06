Kecoughtan High School incident puts spotlight on state's effort to crack down on cellphone use in schools

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday’s evacuation of Kecoughtan High School after police say a gun and suspicious device were found was made more stressful by the fact many students didn’t have their cellphones. That’s what one student told News 3. The incident is putting a spotlight on the state’s effort to crack down on cellphone use in schools.

“There were a lot of people who had left their phones in their bags," Kecoughtan High School junior Skylar Newell said.

With Newell's parents' permission, News 3 talked with her about Friday’s incident. She said it makes her a little nervous to go back to school on Monday.

“I can’t say I’m going to follow the phone law anymore. I’m going to keep it on me," said Newell.

In June, News 3 reported on a new law taking effect July 1, making Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2024 executive order restricting cellphone use in schools a state law.

The order required school districts to come up with a policy by January 1, 2025, to restrict how and when students can use cellphones.

“Today’s executive orders to create cellphone-free education in the Commonwealth of Virginia is a critical step for healthier kids and better learning," Youngkin told News 3 when he issued the order.

Friday, many people shared their thoughts in a News 3 Instagram post about the incident at Kecoughtan High School.

One person said, “Phone ban shouldn’t have been approved man this is ridiculous."

Others called for a boycott of the cellphone policy. There were also people, though, who seemed to suggest it’s not a big deal.

“How in the world did we survive without a cellphone and a call to mommy and daddy? We did, however, and they can to!" one person said.

News 3 reached out to the Governor’s Office Friday for a response, but the office deferred to the Virginia Department of Education.

The VDOE did not address the social media comments, specifically, but in a statement about the VDOE’s guidance for schools regarding cellphone use, said, "VDOE staff will reach out to the division again on Monday to review best practices and offer additional guidance so the division can improve this process."

Virginia schools are required by law to have a safety plan that is reviewed annually which includes parent reunification procedures in case of emergencies. Schools are expected to have clearly communicated with families the procedures and policies in place at the start of the school year on how they plan to notify parents where there are threats and/or evacuation protocols enacted at a school so families have awareness and pertinent reunification times, locations, and more. In the final EO33 guidance, VDOE shared best practices for school divisions in case of emergencies, including clear recommendations for reunification and templates for schools to add updated procedures to their safety plans. Bell-to-Bell policies keep kids focused on directions from adults and maintain a priority on student safety and ensuring consistent, clear communication from division leaders to families in partnership with law enforcement. VDOE staff will reach out to the division again on Monday to review best practices and offer additional guidance so the division can improve this process. Virginia Department of Education

Hampton City Schools declined to discuss the issue, saying the school district was focused on getting kids reunited with their families.

The President of the Hampton Education Association sent News 3 a statement, saying in part, "HEA stands ready to work collaboratively with Hampton City Schools administration to review and strengthen safety protocols to ensure all our schools remain safe learning environments for everyone.”

“In situations like this, I feel like it is necessary for the kids to be able to contact their parents and let them know what’s going on," Newell said.

The school district did send out multiple messages to families throughout the day with updates on the incident.