Man found shot and killed in vehicle in Hampton: Police

hampton homicide august 29 2025.jpg
Hampton Police
A picture posted by Hampton Police showing a deadly shooting scene on Sargeant Street on August 29, 2025.
HAMPTON, Va. — Police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle early Friday morning.

According to police, calls came in for shots fired just before 1 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood off Mallory Street and eventually found a man shot dead inside a vehicle on Sargeant Street.

Officers believe the incident is isolated and said early Friday that they do not believe there's a danger to the public. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say detectives began canvassing the area overnight and are investigating to find out what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

