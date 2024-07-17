Man wanted for alleged armed robbery, aggravated sexual battery, abduction, and maiming: Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for a wanted man who's believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Malcoom Shearns is wanted on four counts of armed robbery, aggravated sexual battery, abduction, and maiming.

They warned the public that Shearns is known to contact women on various websites seeking to meet in Hampton and then allegedly commit the crimes he's wanted for.

Watch more from Hampton: Arrest made in Hampton double shooting on Alleghany Rd.

Arrest made in Hampton double shooting on Alleghany Rd.

Anyone with information regarding Shearns is asked to contact police at 757-727-6111.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.