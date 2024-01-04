McDonald's employee grazed by bullet in Hampton restaurant; teen arrested

HAMPTON, Va. — A teen from Newport News has been arrested in connection to an incident that resulted in a McDonald’s employee getting grazed by a bullet.

This happened last month on Dec. 12 around 1:30 p.m. at the Hampton McDonald’s located in the 200 block of Fox Hill Dr., police say.

After investigating, police learned that someone – who they're referring to as the suspect’s first victim - met with the 17-year-old suspect at the McDonald’s to buy a gaming console. The two started fighting inside the restaurant, and the suspect displayed a gun, police say.

The suspect fired the gun and the second victim - an adult female who was working at McDonald’s - was grazed by a bullet, according to police. They say the employee wasn’t involved in the fight between the suspect and the other person. She was taken to the hospital and police say she’s expected to survive.

The suspect is facing the following charges, police say: Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Assault by Mob, Concealed Weapon, Underage Possession of a Firearm, Brandishing, and Obtaining Money by False Pretense.

Police did not share why the fight broke out inside McDonald’s or information about the first victim.

