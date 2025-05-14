Photo released of man connected to shooting at Chances Restaurant & Lounge

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police released a photo of a person they believe is connected to the shooting that left a man dead outside Chances Restaurant & Lounge on May 6.

Hampton Police Department

Police say the altercation began in Chances on Settlers Landing a bit before 11 p.m. and then continued outside.

An unidentified suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 29-year-old victim, identified by police as Xavier Sterling of Hampton, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

The incident comes a few months after a man was shot and killed at the bar next store, Stillwater Tavern, which also stemmed from an argument, police said.

