Rosie's Gaming to be open 24 hours after Hampton city council vote

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton city council voted unanimously to approve Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to be open 24 hours a day.

That means for the first time, Rosie's will be open 24/7.

Some view say this will help the facility compete with Rivers Casino.

"I think it would be a great competition for Rosie's and Rivers to compete against each other when it comes to the 24-hour thing," Ebony, a Rosie’s customer, said.

Rosie's is currently open from 8 a.m. until 4 a.m., and customers say they look forward to the 24-hour operation.

"I have a lot of fun in here, especially when I leave with the money," Vedo, a Rosie’s customer, said.

Rosie's Gaming Emporium has 700 horse racing machines, which resemble slot machines, inside that customers can bet on.

The difference between Rosie's and a casino is that Rosie's doesn't have table games.

In 2021, city council allowed the business to extend its closing time from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Since then, the city says Rosie’s has not had significant incidents reported to police nor high volume calls to police.

"With the operation being open until 4 a.m., there was not a bump in calls for this location with extended hours," an employee with the City of Norfolk said during a presentation to city council.

"The incidents in our area have gone down," Mary Harper, Rosie's Gaming Emporium General Manager said. "We don’t see an issue long term."

The city believes expanding Rosie's to a 24-hour operation will have a positive impact on tourism.

"This is an opportunity to expand tourism," an employee with the City of Norfolk said during a presentation to city council. "It really bolsters tax revenue."

A spokesperson for Rosie’s says the Hampton location generates more than $2.5 million in annual tax revenue for the city.