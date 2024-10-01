Salvation Army deploys local volunteers to areas heavily impacted by Helene

HAMPTON, Va. — Hurricane relief is coming to communities that sustained heavy damage from Helene.

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command says it will be deploying trained personnel and resources to the hardest-hit areas to provide food and water distribution, as well as emotional and spiritual care.

“We are here to serve and support during this time of need,” said Major Chris Flanagan, Area Commander of the Salvation Army Hampton Roads.

Food and water distribution will be provided by mobile feeding units that will serve hot meals and distribute bottled water to families in need. Trained counselors providing emotional and spiritual support to those struggling with the aftermath from Helene will also be in the field.

"Our mission is to provide hope and assistance to those affected by Hurricane Helene, ensuring that no one faces this disaster alone," Major Flanagan added.

If you are interested in supporting the organization’s mission and providing assistance for relief can make donations through the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Support Efforts Donation Link.