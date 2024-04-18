Woman dies after being hit by a car in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in Hampton overnight, police say.

Just before 1 a.m., police say they were told a pedestrian was hit in the 2400 block of West Mercury Boulevard. That's near a Dollar General store.



There, police learned a driver hit a woman who was attempting to cross the scene.

The woman who was hit did not survive, police say. The woman was 51 years old and from Williamsburg, police added.

The driver stayed on the boulevard after the incident and cooperated with the investigation, police say.

The incident is under investigation. No one is facing charges in connection to the crash at the time.

