YORK CO., Va. — An elderly husband and wife were found dead in York County Monday in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide.

The York County Sheriff's Office says just after 9 a.m., deputies found a man, who was in his 80s, and his wife, who was in her 70s, both dead.

The sheriff's office says the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, adding that it was not a "mercy killing."

There were never any threats to the community, the sheriff's office says.