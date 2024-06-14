'It still doesn't feel real:' 1 year later, still no arrest in deadly hit-and-run in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — News 3 is following through on a story our Kelsey Jones first reported last year.

In April 2023, a deadly hit and run in James City County took the life of 64-year-old Andrew Davis while he was walking home from work. A year later, no one has been charged.

Kelsey caught back up with the son who now has to spend another father's day without his dad.

"It just didn't feel real, it still doesn't feel real. I think it will take a little bit of time for it to kick in" said Andrew's son, Gary Davis.

James City County family spends first Father's Day without their dad after deadly hit-and-run

Gary Davis says he's still trying to cope with the fact that his father was taken from him.

"I know he wouldn't want us to be sad for a very long time," he said.

On April 15, 2023, Andrew Davis was clocking out of his shift at the 7-Eleven on Croaker Road, where he worked for over 20 years. He started to head home on Fenton Mill Road. Then, a driver hit him from behind and didn't stop, according to state police.

Two months later, state police said they did find some evidence: the car in question was likely a late model Honda with black or gray metallic paint.

"He's the closest person to me that I've ever had pass away. To experience that for the first time and it be my dad it's like, wow" said Gary.

Andrew usually walked home from work. Gary says when his dad's co-workers would offer him a ride home, he'd politely decline. But the night he was hit from behind and killed, Gary regrets his dad not taking them up on their offer.

"That road is very dark road and there's not a lot of traffic," Gary added.

When our reporter Kelsey Jones asked Gary if he thinks those two factors make the investigation more difficult to solve, he responded, "yes."

Gary is now sharing this message for the second time with Kelsey, hoping it makes the slightest impact on whoever stole his father from him.

"If anybody knows anything, seen anything or heard anything, it would be good to reach out and help my family. Put yourself in my shoes. You would want the same thing done."

Spending another Father's Day without his dad—who was a father of seven and grandfather to five—he says now more than ever, he's making it his mission to make sure his father will never be forgotten.

State police say they're continuing to follow up on leads during this investigation. They encourage anyone to come forward with information that will help give justice to the Davis family.