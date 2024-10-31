Watch Now
Owner of party bus involved in deadly crash on I-64 in Williamsburg files suit

An elevated view showing both vehicles after they had been removed from the crash scene and taken to a tow yard. The medium-size bus is in the foreground. The bus body sustained catastrophic damage in the crash and the interior seating can be seen from this right-side view of the vehicle. The truck-tractor from the combination vehicle is located behind and to the left of the bus, and the significant damage to the front of the vehicle can be seen.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The owner of a party bus involved in a deadly crash on I-64 almost two years ago is now filing a lawsuit over the crash.

Towanda Futrell filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the trucking company that owned the semi that rear ended the party bus.

That crash, which happened in Williamsburg, killed three people on the bus back in December of 2022.

We've been following this story ever since, from speaking with family members of those who died in the crash to the investigation into the incident.

According to an NTSB report released in August, the semi driver was fatigued from "excess driving time and lack of sleep opportunity."

The report also says Triton Logistics falsified electronic logs, allowing drivers to go over the federal driving limit of hours per day.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $5 million.

