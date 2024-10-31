Owner of party bus involved in deadly crash on I-64 in Williamsburg files suit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The owner of a party bus involved in a deadly crash on I-64 almost two years ago is now filing a lawsuit over the crash.

Towanda Futrell filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the trucking company that owned the semi that rear ended the party bus.

NTSB report details fatal 2022 York Co. party bus crash

That crash, which happened in Williamsburg, killed three people on the bus back in December of 2022.

We've been following this story ever since, from speaking with family members of those who died in the crash to the investigation into the incident.

According to an NTSB report released in August, the semi driver was fatigued from "excess driving time and lack of sleep opportunity."

Truck driver's fatigue contributed to 2022 party bus crash near Williamsburg, investigators say

The report also says Triton Logistics falsified electronic logs, allowing drivers to go over the federal driving limit of hours per day.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $5 million.