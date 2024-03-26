Peninsula Habitat for Humanity isn't accepting applications due to affordable land shortage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg announced it is not accepting new applications for its Homebuyer Program this Spring because they cannot find affordable land to build new homes.

“Since our founding in 1985, and our first home that was built in 1986, we’ve always been able to accept applications for new homeowners,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “This year is the first time in our history that we’re not going to be able to accept applications.”

Last year, the organization had more than 280 applicants which was a record.

Green says she’s asking the community to help.

“Maybe it’s a house that is torn down or a house that’s under foreclosure,” she said.

She says Habitat for Humanity will do the research work, and she encourages anyone who might know of available land, to contact Habitat for Humanity. They’re also open to doing rehabs.

All land and property donations are tax deductible and some are eligible for tax credits, according to the organization.

Donors with land or property in Hampton, Williamsburg, James City County, Newport News, Poquoson, York County, Charles City County or New Kent County are encouraged to contact info@habitatpgw.org or 757-596-5553.

Green hopes they can open applications again in the Fall and she has some advice for potential applications.

“We’re urging people who might be disappointed that we’re not accepting applications in April – keep up your steady employment, keep up your credit, and maybe if you need to correct things," Green said. "You have a few more months to can correct those things so you can apply when we open up applications again.”