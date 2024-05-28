Watch Now
York County School Board votes to remove leadership

Posted at 4:34 PM, May 28, 2024
YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York County School Board voted Tuesday to remove Lynda Fairman as chair, according to a release.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of her removal. In her place, Kim Goodwin of District 3 was nominated and approved 4-1.

“Over the last few months, I have had to sit and watch as the community is at odds with one another, watched as board members have been at odds with one another,” said Kim Goodwin.

“I think at this time, a leadership change is needed in order to move us forward.” she continued.

