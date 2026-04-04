A Virginia bill could soon expand a local eviction reduction flyer statewide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Providing clear language in the form of flyers has helped in reducing evictions on the Peninsula and could soon be utilized statewide as House Bill 593 awaits the governor's signature.

United Way Virginia Peninsula has been advocating for eviction reduction by providing flyers and forms with easy-to-understand steps for people facing eviction.

"The law was designed to be unique to every community," Delegate Shelly Simonds said.

Simonds shared her excitement over the passing of HB 593 and noted that evictions have been a problem on the Peninsula and in Hampton Roads, but they are down 30% ( in 2025 on the Peninsula ) . She attributes this decrease to the help of community partners like United Way Virginia Peninsula.

"The judge is really going to decide what kind of impartial language is allowed to be included on the flier and what the design would be. So everything is going to be completely court approved. And go through the judicial system," Simonds said.

Charvalla West, president and CEO of United Way Virginia Peninsula, said the need for assistance has been great and help is needed now more than ever.

"Most people who are struggling with their rents are working and so on top of showing up to work, likely being a parent, you're trying to figure out how to navigate all of these resources, um, and so one," West said.

"You get information that says there are options this is not the end you can work through this situation and that there are resources in the community to help you now navigating those resources. This is just one way to make it easier, um, for people to stay housed and for our landlords to stay whole," West said.

The biggest advice for anyone facing an eviction is to make sure to show up to court and to reach out to community partners and programs like the Eviction Diversion Program for immediate assistance.

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