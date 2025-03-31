Watch Now
Child hurt in 'accidental' Newport News shooting is 2 years old, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The child who was hurt in an "accidental" shooting in Newport News Sunday is 2 years old, the city's police department confirmed to WTKR News 3.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of North Avenue, police say. When officers arrived, they found the child who had been shot.

The 2-year-old had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police noted the shooting "appears to be accidental."

As of this writing, authorities said there are no suspects. Police say they're still investigating the incident.

