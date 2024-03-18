Five Loaves Food Pantry temporarily closing after volunteer accused of sexual misconduct

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry is temporarily closing to implement new policies after they say a person that volunteered with them in the fall of 2022 was accused of sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson for the pantry said they have no reason to believe that any misconduct has taken place at Five Loaves.

"We do believe that transparency is required to be cautious and in maintaining a place of sanctity and safety where people may receive food during their time of need," the food pantry said.

Five Loaves said they have had policies in place to protect their clients and their volunteers, including:



Regularly checking new clients and volunteers against the Virginia sex offender registry and Virginia arrest records.

If needed, speak to individual(s) about expectations and correct behavior

No volunteer under the age of 18 is allowed to go outside with clients without the express permission of their parents

If they are under 13, they cannot go beyond the distribution table or outside without their parent or guardian.

Minors are always within sight and sound of their parents during their time that they volunteer or receive food.

People other than volunteers who need to use the restrooms are escorted to and from the restrooms. The escort waits outside the restroom until the guest is done and then they are escorted outside.

Asking partner churches and organizations to screen their volunteers and notify us promptly of any issues.

Five Loaves said as of this month, the pantry will begin to require all recurring volunteers to submit to background checks, including arrest alerts and continuous criminal history monitoring.

"While this will incur additional overhead expenses and a time issue, the security and safety of our volunteers and clients, the young and the old, is a charge we hold of the utmost importance," the pantry said in a release. "We are gifted with the hunger and care of the least and the last and the lost and that must include their safety when they are here."

As they take on the new policy, the pantry is closing it's doors until it can be implemented and contacting their volunteers to receive their consent to begin the process.

Five Loaves said they will post daily on their Facebook page on what their status is for the day.

"With the implementation of the new background policy, we anticipate not only an increase in financial support but more importantly volunteer support," the pantry said.

