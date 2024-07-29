Mother of man shot and killed by Newport News police after reported bank robbery shocked, heartbroken

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Stephen Williams’ mother was emotional Monday as she searched through photographs at her apartment, trying to find one of her son.

She didn’t want to be identified, but confirmed her son is the person shot and killed by Newport News police July 27.

Watch: Bank robbery in Newport News ends in officer-involved shooting

Newport News police shoot, kill suspect in armed bank robbery on Jefferson Ave.

As News 3 has reported, the shooting was the result of what police say was an armed robbery.

Williams' mother said she is heartbroken and almost fell down when she learned what happened.

“I wanted to talk to her myself," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said, referring to Williams' mother.

WTKR Stephen Williams' mother searches through photographs to try to find one of her son, Stephen.

On Saturday Drew told reporters he called and had a conversation with her.

“I just wanted her to know that I was thinking about her, that she mattered to me, and it was a very, very good conversation. Sure, it was hard, right?" Drew explainjed. "But it was important for me to attempt to, and I was thankful that we were able to, have a good conversation.”

Police say Williams was one of three people involved in an armed robbery of the Navy Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Avenue near the Newport News - Williamsburg International Airport.

Watch: Officer-involved shootings increasing in Hampton Roads

Uptick in officers using deadly force in Hampton Roads

A social media video shows two of the three people getting out of a car and being arrested by police shortly after the robbery.

Williams is then seen getting out of the car with a gun pointed in the direction of police, which is when he was shot.

Williams’ mother said she tried to provide for him and he had just come to visit her a few days earlier when she was in the hospital.

Watch: Woman shot and killed by Newport News police

Woman pointed gun at Newport News officers before they shot her: Police chief

News 3 did reach out to the Newport News Police Department Monday to try to get an interview with the police chief to follow up on this incident, but was told he was unavailable.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Newport News in 2024 and the fourth officer-involved shooting overall involving Newport News police.