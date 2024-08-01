Newport News mother finds closure after arrest made in teenage son's murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Waldon Pond Court in Newport News, 15-year-old Shayne Capehart was shot and killed in October of 2022, according to police. In June an arrest was made in his murder.

"He had a huge heart, was an awesome son, he was my baby," said Shayne's mother Radia Capehart.

Watch previous: Newport News mother grieves for 15-year-old son who was shot, killed

Mother of teen shot and killed in Newport News talks to News 3

Radia told News 3 she's feeling relieved knowing someone is behind bars, charged in her son's murder. She said she hopes her nightmare is coming to a close.

"I'm feeling okay, I'm feeling actually pretty good, knowing that my son will get justice, still day by day but a better outlook", said Radia.

Police arrested another boy, a 17-year-old, in mid-June. The teen is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as several weapons offenses.

Watch previous: 17-year-old charged in 2022 killing of 15-year-old boy: NNPD

Officers arrested and charged 17-year-old in relation to 2-year-old homicide: NNPD

"There is hope, nobody can get away with murder in this country, you just have to be patient, you have to be patient and trust the process,” said Radia.

Chief Drew commented on the arrest when it was announced earlier this summer, thanking his detectives for their tireless work. The arrest was 20 months in the making.