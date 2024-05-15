'Strength in unity:' Newport News Education Association gathers signatures for collective bargaining

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Education Association is currently collecting signatures for collective bargaining, which means the union would handle contract negotiations for Newport News Public Schools employees.

“We want every voice in the Newport News public schools to be heard," said union president Dr. James Graves.

Dr. Graves says in order for that to happen, the union has to collect more than 2,200 signatures —or more than 51% of Newport News Public Schools employees.

He says there are several items they want to get included in future contracts, like better working conditions, more choices of health insurance, a bereavement policy, and more attention on safety and security.

“There’s strength in unity, there’s strength in togetherness," said Dr. Graves.

Dr. Graves says the conversation has been in the works since before the January 6, 2023 shooting of Richneck Elementary Schoolteacher Abby Zwerner. Zwerner was shot by her 6-year-old student.

However, he says the shooting did spur the conversation along.

“January 6th, even though it’s unfortunate, it also played a big role in trying to make sure all employees are heard,” said Dr. Graves.

The signatures are expected to be submitted to the school board at their meeting next week, at which point it will be in the school board's hands whether they want to pass a resolution implementing collective bargaining.