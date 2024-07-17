Watch Now
Swimming advisory issued Wednesday for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News

Swimming Advisory
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 17, 2024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hilton Park Beach in Newport News is under a swim advisory, according to the Peninsula Health District.

The advisory was issued due to bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state water quality standard.

Watch: Norfolk, Virginia Beach tackle beach erosion as summer approaches

Norfolk, Virginia Beach handle beach erosion as summer approaches

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

For more information on beach water testing, click here.

This article will be updated throughout the week with updates on local swim advisories.

