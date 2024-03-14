Two-time convicted sex offender sentenced in Newport News for child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Department of Justice said a man with two previous convictions for sexual offenses involving minors was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography on Thursday.

Eric Alan Starling, 45, reportedly exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor on Snapchat, according to court documents.

An FBI task force officer contacted Starling's probation officer who confirmed Starling's status as a registered sex offender.

A search of Starling's Snapchat account confirmed that he had been engaging in sexually inappropriate chats with minors.

Among other sexually inappropriate behaviors, Starling reportedly sent sexually inappropriate photos of himself to minors.

On June 28, 2023, a federal search warrant for Starling's residence was executed. In the course of the search, nine electronic devices were seized.

At this point, Starling admitted to having "all kinds" of pornography.

Starling was found to be in possession of child sex abuse material.

In 2006, Starling was found guilty of using a computer to solicit a minor. In 2009, he was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery of a child, taking indecent liberties with children, and sexually explicit material with a minor.