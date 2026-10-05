757 Creative Reuse Center reopens in new Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. — The 757 Creative Reuse Center is back open, now in a new location on Colley Avenue in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

After moving from MacArthur Mall, the nonprofit celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting and welcomed customers into its new space.

The center makes art supplies more accessible while giving donated materials a second life instead of sending them to the trash.

For ODU student Olivia Bradshaw, the new location is a resource for finding supplies for her art education classes without spending as much money.

“I’ve gotten some pastels, some wash-colored inks,” Bradshaw said.

She said some of the items on her class lists are available at the center, making it easier to find what she needs at an affordable price.

“It’s nice to have a space where a creative can come and reuse stuff and not have to buy new all the time. It’s like a treasure hunt,” Bradshaw said.

The new location also gives the center more visibility and foot traffic. Executive Director Beth Dryer said its proximity to Colonial Place and Highland Park means people can easily stop by.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic with Colonial Place being right over there on the other side of the creek, and Highland Park is right across the street,” Dryer said. “We get people just stopping by all the time.”

The center plans to offer more than just art supplies. Starting next month, it will offer sewing, weaving and crocheting classes, while also looking to bring in more local artists for future programming.

“It feels really, really good to have so much support in this community and see all of our customers come out in force to support us here,” Dryer said.

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