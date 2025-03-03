'A little unsettling:' ODU students react after 2nd reported gun incident on campus in less than a week

NORFOLK, Va. — Less than a week after two people were shot and killed in a parking lot at Old Dominion University, another incident involving a gun on campus was reported. Now, WTKR News 3 is learning the university is making a change.

ODU students reacted Monday after campus police released photos of who they say is the person reported to have had a gun at the university recreation center Sunday.

“I don’t feel safe on campus," ODU student Maddox Casselman said Monday.

“It’s a little unsettling," said ODU student Matthew Stefanelli.

The photos were only shared with WTKR News 3 Sunday night. We reached out about the incident after multiple people reached out to us asking for information.

“If someone can get into the rec so easily with a gun, it just makes me wonder about our dorms and our other school buildings," said Casselman.

On Monday, we emailed and called the university to try to get more information.

University spokesperson Kenya Godette said guest passes won't be accepted at the rec center while the incident is investigated because the person in question got in by using a guest pass.

The spokesperson said a message was sent to rec center members Monday.

"Old Dominion University is suspending guest passes, University Friends and Community membership [odu.edu], access to the Student Recreation and Well-Being Center (SRC) while we review an incident that occurred on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The safety of our members and community remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this change and will work directly with impacted members on membership status and compensation." ODU rec center

As we've reported, university police went to the rec center around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of someone with a gun.

The university said there was no immediate threat, but the person in question was seen on surveillance video leaving the rec center.

Casselman tells me he was about to go into the rec center with friends when the incident happened.

“I just saw some people running out and leaving. I was actually coming out of a dorm," Casselman explained. "We just heard someone had a gun inside the rec and it kind of turned me off from going to the gym.”

In a statement to WTKR News 3 Monday, Godette said the university is committed to keeping everyone safe.

As the safety of our campus is a top priority, the Old Dominion University Police Department is deeply committed to protecting all Monarchs and ensuring a safe learning, living, and working environment at all times. We take this responsibility very seriously in close collaboration with local authorities and other critical partners.



We want those responsible for the Feb. 26, 2025 incident to be held accountable for their actions which tragically ended lives. In this effort, ODU Police continue to work with Norfolk Police Department. The City’s police department is the primary investigating agency and where any updated information about the investigation will originate as this is an ongoing investigation. Kenya Godette - ODU Director of News and Media Relations

Stefanelli said while he was concerned about safety, Sunday’s incident won’t stop him from using the rec center.

“It does make me wish that something was better," said Stefanelli.

Meanwhile, Norfolk police continued to investigate the double fatal shooting February 26 outside Broderick Dining Commons, just a few buildings away from the rec center.

On February 28, we spoke exclusively with the parents of Delanio Vick one of the two men killed.

They say Vick, who was not an ODU student, was shot when he came to campus after learning his mother, who says she works on campus, had reportedly been punched.

Police said the person who shot Vick was also shot and killed, but as of Monday no arrests had been made.