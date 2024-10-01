At least $5K worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity truck in Norfolk, nonprofit says

NORFOLK, Va. — A planned celebration was hampered when Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads discovered that at least $5,000 worth of its supplies were stolen, according to the nonprofit.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit was going to commemorate the 100th birthday of Former President Jimmy Carter, who alongside his wife, Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, advocated and raised funds for the organization. The couple supported the nonprofit's mission to empower and help low-income families achieve their dream of owning a home, Habitat says.

However, the nonprofit says someone broke through the fence of Habitat's Norfolk headquarters on Tidewater Drive, broke into a Habitat construction truck and stole tools and batteries valued at at least $5,000.

The nonprofit says the stolen tools were critical, and without them, they lost a day of work on a home that they're trying to have ready by Christmas.

"We could not work today on the house in South Norfolk that we will transfer, with a mortgage, to a deserving and qualified young single mother and her teenage daughter,” says Executive Director Frank Hruska.

Instead of celebrating Carter's birthday, Habitat personnel spent their time buying new equipment, the nonprofit says.

The nonprofit has filed a police report with the City of Norfolk and says they now have to spend and raise more money due to the loss.