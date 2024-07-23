Watch Now
Captain's Quarters Park in Norfolk under swimming advisory

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 23, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a Swimming Advisory for Captain’s Quarters Park in Ocean View. The advisory was issued due to bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state water quality standard, unless indicated otherwise.

Watch: Norfolk, Virginia Beach tackle beach erosion as summer approaches

Norfolk, Virginia Beach handle beach erosion as summer approaches

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

For more information on beach water testing, click here.

This article will be updated throughout the week with updates on local swim advisories.

