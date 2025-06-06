Community members wear orange to signify an end to gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Friday, the color orange was a symbol of resilience and hope in the ongoing fight against gun violence.

14-year-old Socha Stockton of Portsmouth shared her story as a victim of gun violence, describing how her life has changed dramatically since she was shot on July 26, 2024.

“Everything is so different—using the bathroom, showering, getting dressed, going places. I'm grieving the life I had, being a cheerleader in high school, having normal relationships,” Socha said.

Socha was shot in her arm and armpit, with the bullet traveling through her ribs, lung, and spinal cord. “Not only was I paralyzed, but I couldn't breathe either—I thought, ‘This is how I die,’” she recalled.

Her mother, Tiffany Fuller, expressed the pain of seeing her daughter suffer from the aftermath of violence. “She got shot by two individuals walking by our front yard, and she was not the target,” Fuller said.

Socha’s story was highlighted during the annual Wear Orange observance against gun violence in Norfolk. In 2024, 13 children, including Socha, were treated for gunshot wounds at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).

Dr. Jay Collins, a trauma surgeon in Norfolk, noted an uptick in gun violence following COVID-19, but remarked that this year it has dropped to its lowest level since 2015. “I think it's multi-factorial. I'd like to believe the work we do here at Sentara and CHKD makes a difference. Many family members also play a significant role,” Collins stated.

Despite the challenges she faces, Socha remains determined and feels she is making progress. “I’m happy to share that I’m already standing on parallel bars. I’ve learned to stand again. Not on my own yet, but it’s a step... I can’t wait to learn how to walk again,” she said.