Family of NSU student killed in shooting issue statement after delay in court proceedings

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of Jahari George issued a statement Tuesday after a delay in the court proceedings regarding Jahari's fatal shooting.

The family said that a preliminary hearing for the men accused in the death of their son did not proceed as scheduled.

The Norfolk General District Court had originally scheduled the hearing for Monday, May 13.

The family said that they did not want the memory of their son to wane and asked the public to come forward with any additional information regarding the death of Jahari.

Jahari was shot and killed on September 2, 2023, he was a junior at Norfolk State University. He was killed off campus.

Detectives in Norfolk arrested and charged Marquas L. Gregg, 21, Camari L. Warren, 18, and Cameron C. Brown, 18, with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm.

The family said that Jahari would have been at the end of his junior year at this time. He was majoring in Electrical Engineering.

The family asked that any additional information regarding Jahari's death be given to the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 664-3277 or to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.