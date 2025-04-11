Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra to play in Norfolk, HBCU bands compete to be opening acts

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State's jazz ensemble and 11 others from Historically Black Colleges and Universities are competing to open for Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Friday in Norfolk.

The world-renowned jazz trumpeter and his group are performing Friday night at Chrysler Hall by way of the Virginia Arts Festival.

Starting Friday morning, jazz ensembles from 12 HBCUs representing multiple states will perform for judges. The two highest scoring will be chosen to open for Jazz at Lincoln Center. It's only the second time the opportunity has been given.

Elizabeth City State University's jazz band is another local ensemble in the competition.

Thursday, each organization had a chance to work with a member of Jazz at Lincoln Center before a Q&A session with Marsalis himself.

“Considering we [were selected] two years ago, that was an awesome experience for Norfolk State University. We’re looking forward to doing it again," NSU senior saxophonist Jordan King told News 3.

Jazz, which is originated in African American communities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is known as one of the original American musical genres.

“It’s literally in their bloods," said Abdias Armenteros, a saxophonist with Jazz at Lincoln Center, of the connection the young Black musicians, in particular, have with jazz. “It’s something that’s American so to give them that sense of pride in that is very cool.”

The judged HBCU performances began at 9 a.m. at Chrysler Hall and are open to the public. Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Click HERE for tickets.