ILA port strike is over, workers to return as tentative deal is reached

NORFOLK, Va. — The strike is over.

The union for the International Longshoremen’s Association and port authorities reached a tentative deal on wages Thursday and workers will report back to the ports Friday, according to CNN.

The deal is not finalized but sources who spoke to CNN says the deal will extend contracts that ended Friday until January 15, 2025.

News 3's Colter Anstaett reported the strike that began Tuesday extended from Maine to Texas. During the strike, workers could be seen carrying signs that said: "Automation hurts families: ILA stands for job protection."

According to CNN, the deal would need to be ratified by the rank-and-file ILA members before it would take effect. If members of the ILA vote against the deal, another strike could happen.

