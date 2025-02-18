Loose branches, tree limbs taken down by Dominion ahead of snow storm

NORFOLK, Va. — In Norfolk, it was perfect timing for Dominion Energy crews to conduct some routine maintenance on Tuesday.

They trimmed several trees in the area that could have posed problems during the anticipated winter weather.

Beyond removing limbs that have regrown since their last trimming, Dominion Energy focuses on what they term the "Four D's": dead, dying, diseased, or damaged branches.

Sam Vaughn, the head of the forestry team, explained that these limbs, combined with inclement weather, could potentially bring down power lines.

However, questions arise regarding what happens if severe weather causes a tree to fall on your property.

Kimberly Hitchman with State Farm Insurance Agency clarified that a downed tree due to bad weather is generally considered an "act of God.” Yet, there are scenarios where a property owner might be held responsible.

“For example,” Hitchman noted, “if you are actively chopping down a tree and it falls onto your neighbor's house, the owner of that tree would be liable.”

In typical situations where a tree falls due to weather, the owner of the damaged property would be responsible for filing any claims.

Regarding insurance policy increases, Hitchman mentioned that premiums may fluctuate based on various factors, but an act of God or natural occurrence alone is not usually sufficient reason for a policy to spike.