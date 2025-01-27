Norfolk officers 'justified' in killing of Santonio Lee in 2024: Commonwealth's Attorney

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi found that Norfolk police officers were "justified" in shooting and killing Santonio Lee in 2024.

News 3 reported on the deadly shooting when it happened back on March 21, 2024. Police said officers were attempting to serve Lee with a warrant for a shooting that had happened a couple weeks prior. They said after leading them on a chase down Terminal Boulevard, the car Lee was driving crashed into a ditch.

Police said Lee then opened fire on officers. Officers returned fire—fatally striking Lee.

Body-worn camera video of the incident was turned over to Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation—before it was turned over to Fatehi.

On Monday, Fatehi held a press conference and shared a press release outlining his office's findings.

Watch previous coverage: 'He was a good dad:' Family of man shot, killed by Norfolk police demand answers

Fatehi said after review, he reached the conclusion that Lee opened fire before officers did. He explained that Lee could not be seen firing the first shots in the body-worn camera footage due to the camera angles. However, he said the cameras were able to pick up the sound of the gunshots.

He said one officer "fearing for his life and with no time even to get out of his car" returned fire. Other officers returned fire as well, Fatehi added.

Lee was hit multiple times. Footage from the body-worn cameras show that when Lee dropped the gun, officers stopped firing shots, Fatehi said.

Fatehi goes on to explain that the footage shows officers giving Lee first aid before paramedics arrived.

His office's conclusion that the officers were justified in their actions means they won't be facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Fatehi also shared that after doing an analysis on Lee's blood, the medical examiner learning there was a near-fatal concentration of methamphetamine in his system.

"I cannot help but think that, had Mr. Lee not been heavily under the influence, perhaps he would have made better choices and may still be alive today. My heart goes out to Mr. Lee's family members," Fatehi said in the release.

About a month after Lee's death, News 3's Jessica Larché spoke with his family. Paris Lee, one of Lee's three children, described her father as kind and devoted.