Norfolk councilman asks for support, prayers after four people shot in two days in same area

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday morning, Norfolk police responded to a stabbing in the Young Terrace Community.

It was the latest act of violence in a violent week for the area and the city.

“We just need everyone’s support and prayers," said Norfolk Councilman John "JP" Paige, who represents the area.

Paige is asking for patience after four people were shot in the Calvert Square housing community.

“I just ask for all to give the police a chance to do their jobs and give us a chance to us, as leadership, to get in and come up with some programs that are non-traditional," Paige said.

On Wednesday, News 3 interviewed Paige on E. Olney Rd. as police were investigating after they said a woman was shot. Police found the woman when they came to the area for a call about two guys arguing.

On Thursday, about a block away, police say three men were shot. One of them was killed.

“We need all hands, we need all boots on ground, and we need resources to come to a community that’s been marginalized and underserved for a very long time," said Paige.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday, Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot said the area is a challenge.

“This is one of the neighborhoods where we are struggling with many of the residents who live here to make it safer," Talbot said.

News 3 asked for an interview with the chief on Friday but was told he wasn’t available.

One challenge law enforcement can face when investigating crimes is witnesses not wanting to cooperate.

It’s an issue News 3 has covered.

“This is a perrenial problem for prosecutors and for police," said Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

News 3 asked Fatehi about the issue Friday.

A lack of trust in the system is one reason he said witnesses often don’t want to come forward.

"It has been at the heart of my mission as a progressive prosecutor to deal with that problem," Fatehi emphasized.

He said that's the reason he is very public about, in his words, doing things differently.

"To be able to say 'This is not your grandpa's justice system.' That we are doing a better job and constantly working towards justice for all mean for all, no matter who you are, who your daddy is, or where you grew up," said Fatehi. "That will, in the end, not just be fair on its own merits, it will also help encourage people to say 'You know what? Ten years ago I wouldn't have picked up the phone. Now, maybe I will. If it produces one additional murder arrest, one additional murder conviction, then it will have all been worth it."

A lack of funding for witness protection is also a barrier for witnesses, Fatehi said. He expressed frustration money state lawmakers approved in 2023 for witness protection programs in Virginia had not been released by the Governor's Office as of June 2024.

"I am astounded," said Fatehi.

He said in May he was able to apply for permission to apply for funding, and he applied, but he had not heard if or when he would be able to apply for funding.

The Governor's Office sent News 3 a statement, however, saying funding has actually been available for months.

After a statewide solicitation, the Witness Protection funding has been available to the Commonwealth Attorneys since February. As prosecutors request participation in the program, the state allocates $25,000 to them, with the option to request additional funding once the initial amount is exhausted. So far, 18 offices have signed up, but to date, none have drawn down on their funding. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s press secretary Christian Martinez

Funding aside, Fatehi said his office is up to the task of dealing with all of the cases that have happened in recent days.

“Obviously, it’s a load when a slew of violent crime cases come in at the same time. We will handle it. We’re pros here. We have experienced lawyers to do it. But I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that it’s a strain on people’s family lives. It puts a strain on their psyche when they’ve got these serious cases," Fatehi said.

“We have to re-envision what public safety is with our marginalized communities. Nobody that lives out here wants this. Nobody," Paige emphasized.

He said there also needs to be a change in how the communities are portrayed.

"If we're going to report what's wrong, we also have to report what's right. Because these images that we put before people are very powerful impactors," said Paige. "We really need help to show the good that's happening, the fathers that are out here that are taking care of their children. When the young lady was shot on (June 19), one of the most memorable images I have, a grandfather ran out here up under the tape to his grandchildren. Nowhere are the positive things that are affected and impacted by this."

All of the shootings and the stabbing remained under investigation Friday.