Norfolk mayor highlights growth, housing and development at State of the City

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 1,200 people packed into Wednesday’s State of the City address, where Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander laid out a sweeping vision for growth — from shipbuilding to housing to major redevelopment projects across the city.

The crowd included business leaders from across Norfolk and Hampton Roads, along with representatives from city governments throughout southeastern Virginia.

The event briefly paused at the very beginning due to a false fire alarm, but the program quickly resumed.

Alexander opened his remarks by emphasizing Norfolk’s identity as a city shaped by resilience and leadership.

“Norfolk is a city that leads — and it has always led, even in its hardest hours,” he said.

Throughout the address, the mayor pointed to what he described as strong momentum across multiple sectors of the city’s economy.

“Our economy continues to demonstrate resilience and forward momentum,” Alexander said, noting that Norfolk supports nearly a quarter of a million jobs and issued more than 11,000 building permits in 2025 alone.

Much of that growth, he said, is being driven by the city’s maritime and defense industries — long considered a cornerstone of Norfolk’s economy.

“Our maritime industrial base and defense sectors continue to anchor our economy,” Alexander said.

He highlighted major investments in local shipyards, including expansion projects designed to handle larger vessels and increase repair capacity.

At the same time, Alexander said the city is working to ensure that growth in jobs is matched by growth in housing.

“We have committed $89 million in capital funds to expand housing production, reduce homelessness and strengthen eviction prevention — ensuring that every resident has a place to call home,” he said.

One of the city’s most prominent projects, the St. Paul’s redevelopment, is already bringing hundreds of new mixed-income homes to Norfolk.

Alexander described the effort as part of a broader push to strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunities for residents.

“Over the past year, we have strengthened neighborhoods, we have invested in education, we have advanced public safety, we have improved infrastructure,” he said.

Infrastructure and transportation were also a key focus of the address.

The mayor pointed to hundreds of millions of dollars being invested into roads, bridges, sidewalks and transit systems — as well as regional projects like the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion — all aimed at improving mobility across the region.

Looking ahead, Alexander said Norfolk is positioning itself for long-term growth through large-scale development projects.

That includes the city’s planned casino and hotel — a $750 million investment expected to bring thousands of jobs — as well as efforts to reimagine downtown Norfolk into a more walkable, mixed-use district.

“Our vision for a vibrant, walkable downtown is entering an exciting new phase,” he said.

Alexander closed by emphasizing that the city’s future depends on continued investment and collaboration.

“We have built a strong foundation rooted in sustainable growth, economic opportunity and well-being for every resident,” he said. “If we continue to invest in one another and move forward together, there is no limit to what this city can achieve.”

City leaders say the next step will be ensuring that growth is felt not just in major projects — but in neighborhoods across Norfolk.

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