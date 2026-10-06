Norfolk Southern celebrates completion of Elizabeth River shoreline restoration

NORFOLK, Va. — A 1,500-foot stretch of the Elizabeth River shoreline in Norfolk has been restored to its natural state through a partnership between Norfolk Southern and the Elizabeth River Project.

The restoration, located at Lambert’s Point near a rail line on Norfolk Southern property, began in 2020 and is designed to strengthen the shoreline against rising water levels and erosion while improving water quality in the river.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

Project leaders at a ribbon cutting held Monday morning said the effort includes nine acres of marshland and native grasses, creating a living shoreline that can help protect both the environment and nearby infrastructure. The restored area is also expected to filter polluted stormwater runoff following heavy rain events.

The benefits extend beyond what is visible above the waterline.

“There’s actually seven acres of oyster reef right here offshore that are underwater,” said Josh Raglin, Norfolk Southern’s chief sustainability officer. “It’s creating that whole ecosystem, habitat. A single oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, which is crazy to think about.”

Environmental advocates say projects like this are increasingly important as Hampton Roads faces the impacts of sea-level rise.

“Historically throughout Hampton Roads, we have changed the shorelines incredibly, and so now we’re seeing a lot of those impacts as we’re seeing sea-level rise,” said Lacy Shirer, executive director of the Elizabeth River Project.

Shirer said expanding the number of living shorelines throughout the watershed can improve the overall health of the Elizabeth River.

“We can’t do that without partners like Norfolk Southern,” she said.

In addition to the shoreline restoration, more than 100 trees were planted as part of the project, which Raglin says will eventually become a tree canopy over a path that could be walked by Norfolk Southern employees.

Norfolk Southern said the environmental benefits of the restoration also qualify the project for Virginia’s Nutrient Credit Program, allowing the company to generate credits that can help offset project costs.

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