Setup underway for first-ever Cousinz Festival in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The stage is set for what is expected to be a jam-packed day at the Scope Arena for the first-ever Cousinz Festival on August 31.

“We are utilizing the entire Norfolk Scope grounds, which is a term we coined when we decided to use Chrysler Hall, the Scope Arena, and the plaza all at one time," said festival co-founder Antonio Dowe.

Dowe is a Norfolk native and co-founded the festival along with two other Hampton Roads natives: rappers Fam-Lay and Pusha T.

They've been in town taking part in charitable events leading up to the festival, including partnering with Dominion Energy to lower a woman's electric bill.

Dowe said the festival is an extension of the RnB Block Party events they’ve held at the Scope in the past. He said they're expecting thousands to attend the Cousinz Festival.

“We’ve added national performers, like Erykah Badu and others, inside. We have national DJs and local DJs outside, and then we’ve added national food trucks to the element with local food trucks," Dowe explained.

One of the national food trucks is Trill Burgers from Houston, Texas.

Fernando Valladares is the owner and said he’s happy to make the trip. He said another famous music artist is connected to his business, and wanted in on what's cooking in Norfolk.

“Bun B, he’s the face of our brand, he’s our partner. He has a really good relationship with Pusha T. Definitely wanted to come out here and support each other, you know?” Valladares said.

Supporting each other and giving back to the community, which organizers say is what the event is all about.

“A lot of people who grew up in Hampton Roads knew about AFRAM Festival. That was a big urban, dense, cultural moment for us here. I grew up in that element," said Dowe. "So when I brought this idea up to my other co-founders, it was a no-brainer for them too because we all knew what that energy was. It was about bringing community, about bringing family, and that’s why we coined the term Cousinz.”

Organizers say they plan to make this festival an annual event and already have dates in mind for 2025.

For more information on Cousinz Festival, click here.