Southeastern Transgender Resource Center vandalized; Norfolk police look for suspect

NORFOLK, Va — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for someone who vandalized the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center.

Tarena Williams, the founder, says she was horrified after discovering the hateful and hurtful words sprayed on her property.

Since then, she's erased some of the wording on their windows and tried to cover up the vandalism.

Norfolk Police: Trans resource center vandalized in Norfolk Foster Meyerson

However, she'll have to paint over it to remove it completely.

Police believe this happened Monday afternoon and are looking to make an arrest.

In the meantime, Williams wants the person who did this to come forward.

Portsmouth Transgender woman opens clinic to end the transmission of sexual infections Kelsey Jones

She says her center aims to educate the public, so members of the transgender community feel safe and supported.

"I have tough skin and it hurt me," said Williams. "I had a support group last night and everybody was almost in tears because I have people that are transitioning and those are the type of words that their parents said, that their friends said, and this is a safe space this is a place where they can come to not hear those words,"

Information leading to an arrest could result in cash rewards.