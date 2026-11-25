NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of travelers moved through Norfolk International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, racing to get out ahead of an approaching storm expected to bring rain, wind and flooding into the holiday.

Staff told News 3 they were expecting close to 9,000 people to fly out of Norfolk on Wednesday.

It started with a long security line around 5 a.m. as the first group waited to take off, but the wait was short-lived. TSA quickly got to work, and things moved smoothly the rest of the morning — Just in time for Tameka Mitchell to catch her flight to New York.

"I'm meeting my boyfriend's family so wish me luck with that!" Mitchell said. "I was expecting a huge rush. I came in. It was easy, breezy, no traffic. Smooth transition and I'm just ready to catch my flight,"

While the morning went smoothly, the weather remained a concern for some passengers.

"They're talking about the storm coming in here. I just hope I don't run into it," Bobby McAdoo said.

The flight board showed delays for some planes flying in — a reminder to check your flight status before you leave the house. You can also check how many parking spaces are available on the airport's website. Two garages were near capacity by midday.

Not everyone was traveling out. The Wick family was waiting for their son and brother coming home from the Air Force Academy.

"We're excited to have him home and enjoy Thanksgiving," Ryan Wick said.

With the Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop two weeks ago, one family was crossing their fingers.

"I was worried I wouldn't be able to see him for sure. We have Winter Break coming up as well so I was a little worried but I'm glad it worked out," Caroline Bahr said.

Minutes later, a reunion arrived — one this family, and so many others, will share for Thanksgiving.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.